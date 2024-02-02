North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 28th

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $4.98 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Stories

