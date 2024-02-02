Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $175.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $185.00.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $255.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

