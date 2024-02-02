Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Shares of NSC opened at $255.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $255.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 11,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

