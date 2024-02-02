Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $236.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $233.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.35.

NSC stock opened at $255.23 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $255.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

