Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$8.75 at National Bankshares

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.23 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$565.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

