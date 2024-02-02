NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,769 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NEP opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $75.74.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.