NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

