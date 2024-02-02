Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.42. 1,335,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,379. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The company has a market cap of $507.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

