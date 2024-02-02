Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,376,000 after buying an additional 305,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 693,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,561. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.