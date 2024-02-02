Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 93,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 68,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,562. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

