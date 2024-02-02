New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,969 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $35,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $922.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $833.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.31. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $925.15.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

