New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,767 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.54% of Murphy Oil worth $38,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after buying an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 149,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 21.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

