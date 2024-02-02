New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,894 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of AerCap worth $39,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 37.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 26.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $78.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AerCap

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.