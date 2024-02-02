New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $112.53.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

