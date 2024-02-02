New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.71% of Nexstar Media Group worth $35,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $569,596.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,139.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $178.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.