New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $46,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,104,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,004,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $280.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.69. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.44 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

