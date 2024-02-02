New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40.15 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $40,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.15. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

