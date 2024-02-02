New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $41,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,698,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.