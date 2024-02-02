New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,192 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $35,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.97 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

