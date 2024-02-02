New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 893 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.85.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.45. 547,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.51. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.