New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.66. The company had a trading volume of 250,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.18.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

