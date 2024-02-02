New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

PGR stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,655. The company has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.