New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,962 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,639,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

PYPL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,945,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,320. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

