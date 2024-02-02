New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.65. 1,269,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.