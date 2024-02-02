New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.81. 1,020,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,188. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

