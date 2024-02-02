New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 642 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.00. 2,292,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,449,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

