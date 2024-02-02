New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.15. 475,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,491. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

