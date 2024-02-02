New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.87. 806,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.64. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

