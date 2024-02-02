New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 37,857 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.74. 450,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.