Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Nevro alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVRO

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $17.23 on Friday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $623.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nevro by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.