NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $125.72 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00006715 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.99 billion and $125.72 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00084121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,175,136,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,649,673 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,175,138,493 with 1,031,341,927 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.84797848 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 353 active market(s) with $112,211,289.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.