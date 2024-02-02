National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NSA stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.50%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 296,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $934,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

