National Bankshares Increases StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded StorageVault Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.31.

Shares of SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.42.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

