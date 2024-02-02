National Bankshares Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$55.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$53.50 to C$55.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Laurentian set a C$55.00 target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.88.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$48.12 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$40.52 and a 12-month high of C$54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.52.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

