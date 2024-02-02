National Bankshares Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$55.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.58.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$54.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.68. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$62.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

