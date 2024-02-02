National Bankshares Analysts Give Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) a C$9.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a C$7.50 price target on Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Snowline Gold Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SGD stock opened at C$6.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$874.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.90. Snowline Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$6.40.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter.

In other Snowline Gold news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. 26.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

