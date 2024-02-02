National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

