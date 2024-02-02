Myria Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Myria has a market cap of $12.39 million and $2.87 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myria has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myria

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 10,060,060,195.75 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00741927 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,092,991.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

