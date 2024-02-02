Motco Purchases 43 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $449.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $451.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

