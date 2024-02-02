Motco Has $31,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Motco increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,239,000 after buying an additional 231,309 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

