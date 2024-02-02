Motco Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Motco cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

