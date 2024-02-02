Morgan Stanley Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $45.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 243,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

