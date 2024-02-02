Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

