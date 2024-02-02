Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,691 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dorchester Minerals worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DMLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 247.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $225,325.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,453 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,556.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 8,013 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $225,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,192 shares of company stock worth $1,304,185 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of DMLP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $1.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 152.08%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

