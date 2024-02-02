Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.88. The stock had a trading volume of 536,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average of $254.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

