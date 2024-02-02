Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.94. 416,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

