Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,088 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 244,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 715,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,465,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 20,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

