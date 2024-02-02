Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. 2,246,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,255,642. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

