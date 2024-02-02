Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 2.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Shell by 3.0% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Shell by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,214. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

