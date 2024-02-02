Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,936,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,995,688. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

